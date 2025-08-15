South Korea president vows to build 'military trust' with North

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Friday (Aug 15) to "respect" North Korea's political system and build "military trust", a day after Pyongyang said it had no interest in improving relations with Seoul.

Lee has vowed to reach out to the nuclear-armed North and pursue dialogue without preconditions since his election in June - a reversal from his hawkish predecessor.

Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of liberation from Japanese rule, Lee said the South Korean government "will take consistent measures to substantially reduce tensions and restore trust" with the North.

The Aug 15 anniversary of liberation from Japan is the only public holiday celebrated in both North and South Korea, according to Seoul's National Institute for Unification Education.

"We affirm our respect for the North's current system," said Lee, adding Seoul had "no intention of engaging in hostile acts".

"I hope that North Korea will reciprocate our efforts to restore trust and revive dialogue," he said.