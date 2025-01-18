South Korea court to decide on extending president's detention

SEOUL: A South Korean court will weigh Saturday (Jan 18) whether to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, after investigators arrested him over a failed martial law bid.

Yoon, who is expected to attend the hearing, threw the nation into chaos on Dec 3 when he attempted to suspend civilian rule, citing the need to combat threats from "anti-state elements".

Soldiers the president directed to storm parliament failed to stop lawmakers from voting down martial law just six hours after his shock announcement.

Yoon was subsequently impeached by parliament and resisted arrest for weeks, holed up in his guarded residence until he was finally detained Wednesday in a dawn raid.

South Korea's first sitting president to be detained, Yoon has refused to cooperate during the initial 48 hours detectives were allowed to hold him.

But the disgraced president remains in custody after investigators requested a new warrant Friday to extend his detention.