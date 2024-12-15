South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol defied prosecutors' summons in martial law probe

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with a summons from prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 15), and they plan to issue another order as they investigate his short-lived martial law decree.

Yoon and a number of senior officials face criminal investigation for potential charges of insurrection, abuse of authority and obstructing people from exercising their rights.

The special prosecution team handling the investigation into Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law sent Yoon a summons on Wednesday, asking him to appear for questioning at 10am on Sunday, but he did not comply, said prosecutors in a press release.

"We will issue a second summons," they said without giving details.

Yoon was impeached on Saturday over his martial law decree and suspended from his presidential duties.

Prosecutors sought arrest warrants on Sunday for senior military officials, including the head of the Army Special Warfare Command and chief of the capital defence command, Yonhap reported.

Separately, police said about 1,500 troops were mobilised when Yoon declared martial law on Dec 3.