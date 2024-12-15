South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol defied prosecutors' summons in martial law probe

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with a summons from prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 15), and they plan to issue another order as they investigate his short-lived martial law decree.
Yoon and a number of senior officials face criminal investigation for potential charges of insurrection, abuse of authority and obstructing people from exercising their rights.
The special prosecution team handling the investigation into Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law sent Yoon a summons on Wednesday, asking him to appear for questioning at 10am on Sunday, but he did not comply, said prosecutors in a press release.
"We will issue a second summons," they said without giving details.
Yoon was impeached on Saturday over his martial law decree and suspended from his presidential duties.
Prosecutors sought arrest warrants on Sunday for senior military officials, including the head of the Army Special Warfare Command and chief of the capital defence command, Yonhap reported.
Separately, police said about 1,500 troops were mobilised when Yoon declared martial law on Dec 3.
South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung urged the Constitutional Court on Sunday to swiftly formalise the impeachment of Yoon.
"This is the only way to minimise national turmoil and alleviate the suffering of the people," he said.
"To hold those responsible for this absurd situation accountable and to prevent its recurrence, it is essential to uncover the truth and demand accountability."
The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.
While Yoon is suspended, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader.
"RESILIENCY OF DEMOCRACY"
The South Korean government has meanwhile sought to project an air of business as usual.
Acting president Han on Sunday held a call with US President Joe Biden, who underscored the strength of bilateral ties.
The United States is a key treaty ally of Seoul's, stationing around 28,000 troops in South Korea.
The White House said in a readout that Biden had expressed "confidence that the Alliance will remain the linchpin for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region during Acting President Han's tenure".
"President Biden expressed his appreciation for the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in the Republic of Korea," the White House said.
Han has also ordered the military to "enhance vigilance" against North Korea, with which the South remains technically at war.
North Korea is yet to publicly comment on Yoon's impeachment.
Vast protests both for and against Yoon have rocked the South Korean capital since the December 3 martial law decree.
Demonstrators in both camps have vowed to keep up the pressure campaign as the Constitutional Court mulls Yoon's fate.
"I will certainly protest at the court to demand it reject the impeachment," Cho Hee-sun, a Yoon supporter, told AFP at a rally on Saturday before the parliamentary vote.
Seoul police estimated at least 200,000 people had gathered outside parliament in support of removing the president.