South Korea investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power

Yoon has been incarcerated since last week as the investigators examined his attempt to impose martial law on Dec 3, a move that shocked the nation and beyond even though it was overturned within hours by parliament.

The CIO was launched in 2021 as an independent anti-graft agency to investigate high-ranking officials including the president and their family members and has led a joint team involving police and the defence ministry, while prosecutors carry out their own probe.

But with limited investigating and prosecuting rights, the CIO does not have authority to prosecute the president and must refer any case to the prosecutors' office for further action.

Yoon's lawyers have repeatedly said the CIO has no authority to handle his case as the law stipulates a wide-ranging list of high-ranking officials and violations it can investigate, but has no mention of insurrection.