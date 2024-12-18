South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear before the country's corruption watchdog on Wednesday (Dec 18), it said, after he was summoned for questioning over his martial law bid.

Yoon was stripped of his duties by parliament over the weekend following his short-lived Dec 3 martial law declaration, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in decades.

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) had summoned him to their facility in suburban Seoul at 10am (1am GMT) for questioning over charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

"President Yoon did not appear for his summons today," a CIO official told AFP.

Yoon's legal team said on Tuesday he did not commit insurrection and has vowed to fight the charge in court, according to Yonhap news agency.

"While we do not consider the insurrection charges to be legally valid, we will comply with the investigation," Seok Dong-hyeon of Yoon's team was quoted as saying.