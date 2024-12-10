South Korea's Yoon gave orders to 'drag out' MPs during martial law, officer says

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave an order to "drag out" lawmakers from parliament after he declared martial law on Dec 3, an army commander said on Tuesday (Dec 10) amid concerns of a power vacuum with Yoon's office saying it had "no official position" on who was running the country.

Yoon is now the subject of criminal investigations on insurrection charges. He has apologised for the failed attempt to impose martial law but has not accepted growing calls for him to step down, even from some members of his own party.

Yoon said on Saturday he was entrusting his legal and political fate in the hands of his ruling People Power Party (PPP). The party said on Tuesday that it was discussing Yoon's potential resignation as early as February and holding a snap election in April or May.

Yoon's surprise martial law declaration stunned the country and plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and a major US ally in the region into a constitutional crisis, sending shockwaves through diplomatic and economic fronts.

Yoon's office, when asked by Reuters who was running South Korea, said it had "no official position to offer" but referred to past statements by the foreign and defence ministries.

The defence ministry spokesman said on Monday Yoon was still commander in chief and the foreign ministry spokesman said state affairs including foreign affairs "were being conducted under a process laid out in the Constitution and the law".

Kwak Jong-geun, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, told a parliament committee that he had received multiple telephone calls from Yoon as the events unfolded overnight after the martial law declaration.

"He said break the door down right now and get in there and drag out the people inside," Kwak, referring to members of parliament who were starting to gather inside the main chamber to vote on ordering Yoon to rescind the martial law order.

Kwak said he decided not to execute Yoon's order.

Yoon rescinded the martial law six hours later after the parliament's vote.

The testimony by the special forces commander differed from earlier statements by military officers that it was the defence minister at the time, Kim Yong-hyun, who gave the order to extract lawmakers from the parliament chamber.

Kim has since resigned and has been arrested.

Yoon was banned from leaving the country and faces a second impeachment vote planned for Saturday.