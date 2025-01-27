How strong is the insurrection case against South Korea’s President Yoon? Observers weigh in

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol – already impeached and arrested over his short-lived martial law declaration last month – was on Sunday (Jan 26) indicted by prosecutors on insurrection charges.

He will face a criminal trial over allegations by the prosecution that he was the “ringleader of an insurrection”, with investigators earlier saying his imposition of martial law on Dec 3 amounted to rebellion.

Observers told CNA the case appears to be straightforward, despite Yoon’s continued refusal to talk to investigators.

“I think that the prosecutor's office was trying to indict Yoon on the strongest charge before them. And there was also a timing matter at play here as well,” said Jeremy Chan, senior analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group’s China and Northeast Asia team.

He noted that without the indictment, Yoon – a former top prosecutor himself – would have been released from detention as early as Tuesday after the courts refused to extend his arrest warrant.

Prosecutors would have feared further difficulty in bringing him in for questioning, Chan added.

“But more fundamentally, the prosecutor's office is trying to accelerate the removal of Yoon formally from office,” he told CNA’s Asia First, though he said this is more likely to happen through impeachment proceedings rather than the criminal case.

The country’s constitutional court is currently deciding whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment by parliament.

If it does, he will be forced out of office. Elections to choose his successor must then be held within two months.