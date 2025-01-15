South Korea's six weeks of political chaos

SEOUL: South Korea has endured six weeks of political turmoil since President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament.

Forced to rescind the decree, Yoon has since been impeached - pending an ongoing court trial - and was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 15) after authorities entered his residence to execute a new court-ordered warrant.

Here is a recap of events.

Dec 3: Martial law

On Dec 3, after a budget tussle with the opposition, Yoon takes to television to declare martial law in a flashback to Korea's authoritarian past.

He says he wants to protect the country against "threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness".

Armed troops head to parliament, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter in an apparent bid to stop lawmakers from overturning the decree.

As thousands of protesters gather outside, lawmakers voted 190-0 to nullify Yoon's declaration in the early hours of Dec 4.

Soldiers begin withdrawing and Yoon re-appears on television and lifts martial law. Protesters celebrate. Yoon goes to ground.