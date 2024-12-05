Crisis to crisis: South Korea's unpopular president

SEOUL: Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency of South Korea has been a rollercoaster of scandals and disasters, and now he faces impeachment after imposing martial law and sending troops and helicopters to parliament.

But the country's plunge back into the dark days of military rule only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama, Yoon was forced into a U-turn in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec 4).

The opposition have filed a motion to impeach Yoon, 63, who has since gone to ground, and on Thursday his political survival was hanging by a thread.

Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law" and sought to "evade imminent investigations ... into alleged illegal acts involving himself and his family", according to the motion.

BORN IN DICTATORSHIP

Born in Seoul in 1960, months before a military coup, Yoon studied law and went on to become a star public prosecutor and anti-corruption crusader.

He played an instrumental role in Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president, being convicted of abuse of power, imprisoned and impeached in 2016.

As the country's top prosecutor in 2019, he also indicted a top aide of Park's successor, Moon Jae-in, in a fraud and bribery case.

The conservative People Power Party (PPP), in opposition at the time, liked what they saw and convinced Yoon to become their presidential candidate.

He duly won in March 2022, beating Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, but by the narrowest margin in South Korean history.