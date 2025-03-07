South Korea court orders release of impeached President Yoon, cancelling arrest warrant

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Friday (Mar 7) cancelled the arrest warrant of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, paving the way for his release from jail.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement that its ruling was based on the timing of the indictment that came after the initial detention period had expired, and noted "questions about the legality" of the investigation process that involved two separate agencies.

The suspended president's lawyers had filed a request to cancel his arrest last month, arguing his detention was unlawful because the prosecution waited too long to indict him.

Yoon was arrested in mid-January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.

"It is reasonable to conclude that the indictment was filed after the defendant's detention period had expired," said a document from the Seoul Central District Court.

"To ensure procedural clarity and eliminate any doubts regarding the legality of the investigative process, it would be appropriate to issue a decision to cancel the detention," the court added.

Yonhap News Agency earlier reported that Yoon had been released.

"South Korea's rule of law is still alive," Yoon's legal counsel said, according to broadcaster YTN.

Yonhap said the ruling People's Power Party welcomed the cancellation of Yoon's arrest warrant.