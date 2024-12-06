Ruling party leader says South Korea president must be suspended as soon as possible

SEOUL: South Korea's ruling party leader said on Friday (Dec 6) that President Yoon Suk Yeol needs to be removed from authority for the safety of the country for trying to impose martial law, but stopped short of urging members to vote for impeachment.

Yoon shocked the nation and his own ruling People Power Party on Tuesday when he announced he was imposing martial law in order to root out "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

He reversed course about six hours later after parliament, including some members of his party, voted to oppose the decree.

Speaking after a party meeting at the parliament on Friday, party leader Han Dong-hoon said Yoon had ordered the arrest of prominent politicians over grounds that they were among those "anti-state forces" during the martial law.