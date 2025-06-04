What Lee Jae-myung’s presidential win means for South Korea

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung took office on Wednesday (Jun 4) amid high public expectations and a fractured political landscape, with a pledge to restore stability after months of turmoil.

This time, it was less about a candidate's policy positions but whether he can deliver on his promises, observers told CNA.

Tuesday’s snap presidential election came just months after Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office following his impeachment over a widely condemned martial law decree.

Liberal Party candidate Lee won 49.42 per cent of the nearly 35 million votes cast, official data showed. His conservative rival Kim Moon-soo garnered 41.15 per cent in the polls that drew the highest voter turnout for a presidential race since 1997.

“The people had essentially two months to decide on a president, so the typical issues that we would be seeing taking front and centre in an election were not as important as understanding what it means to elect either Lee or Kim,” said geopolitical risk consultant Soo Kim.

“Who is going to be the bastion of South Korean democracy? That was at the heart of the election this time.”