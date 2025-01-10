South Korea's presidential security chief resigns

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential security chief resigned on Friday (Jan 10) as he faced questioning over why his guards prevented the detention of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol and investigators prepared to make a fresh arrest attempt.

Yoon has refused questioning and last week resisted arrest in a stand-off between his guards and investigators after his short-lived power grab on Dec 3 plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Yoon's Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief Park Chong-jun submitted his resignation on Friday morning "as he attended a police questioning", a PSS official told AFP.

It was later accepted by acting president Choi Sang-mok, an official from the interim leader's office told reporters.

It came as investigators and police prepare to mount a new bid to arrest Yoon over his martial law declaration after securing a new warrant this week.

Earlier on Friday, Park told reporters there must be no bloodshed if investigators attempt another arrest of Yoon.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," he said.

"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed," he added, before being questioned at the Korean National Police Agency.