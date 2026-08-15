South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday (Aug 15) proposed talks with North Korea to formally end the long-running Korean War, as Pyongyang deepens ties with Russia while asserting its status as an "irreversible" nuclear state.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict, triggered by a North Korean attack, ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Lee made the proposal in his speech at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

"Let us put down our intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions to end the long-running war as the directly involved parties," Lee said in his speech.

"Through this, it may also be possible to discuss effective measures to halt the advancement of North Korea's nuclear capabilities," he added.

Lee's proposal came as North Korea this week denounced upcoming annual US-South Korean military drills, warning of stronger deterrence measures.

Pyongyang has also recently been bristling over Japan's gradual military build-up in the Pacific - firing off two missiles in as many weeks after Tokyo pledged to up its defence capabilities with a "sense of urgency and crisis".

North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state since a 2019 summit between Kim and US counterpart Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.