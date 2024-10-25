Logo
East Asia

South Korea to regulate cross-border trade of virtual assets
East Asia

Representations of cryptocurrencies are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Oct 2024 09:03AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2024 09:32AM)
SEOUL: South Korea plans to start regulating cross-border transactions of virtual assets such as cryptocurrency, bringing in registration and reporting requirements from the second half of 2025, the finance ministry said on Friday (Oct 25).

Under the new regulations, businesses dealing with cross-border trade of virtual assets will be required to register with authorities beforehand and report their transactions to the Bank of Korea on a monthly basis, the ministry said.

Since 2020, there have been a total of 11 trillion won (US$7.97 billion) worth of foreign exchange-related crimes in South Korea, with 81.3 per cent involving virtual assets, according to the customs agency.

The new regulations will come into effect from the second half of 2025 after completing legislative requirements, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters/ec

