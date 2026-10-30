South Korea to respond firmly to North Korean breaches of border, security aide says

SEOUL: South Korea will respond firmly to protect the military border with North Korea despite claims by Pyongyang that it is conducting operations on its side of the line, Seoul's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday (Oct 30).

Tensions have spiked since a landmine blast inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border seriously wounded several South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission last month, which Seoul has said was caused by a North Korean mine.

The UN Command, which oversees the DMZ, has said a North Korean mine across the line violated the armistice. Seoul has demanded that Pyongyang immediately halt fortification work near the inter-Korean border, saying the activity has raised tensions.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the mine and Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Oct 21 that North Korea will activate anti-South Korean propaganda loudspeakers along its entire border by the end of October.

South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday that North Korea had not yet started any broadcasts.

Both Koreas have previously used such broadcasts as part of psychological warfare campaigns.