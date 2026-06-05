South Korean riot police clear protesters after ballot shortage blockade

SEOUL: South Korean riot police cleared protesters on Friday (Jun 5) from a Seoul polling station after a 35-hour blockade sparked by a shortage of ballot papers during local elections earlier this week.

Wednesday's election was the first nationwide vote since President Lee Jae Myung took office following the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Lee's ruling Democratic Party swept most races but failed to flip the crucial Seoul mayoral seat.

The National Election Commission (NEC) apologised, blaming a failure to anticipate turnout after 14 polling stations in Seoul ran short of ballot papers.

Some polling stations stayed open until 10pm (9pm, Singapore time) to accommodate voters, but the move did little to quell criticism of the commission's handling of the election.

Protesters holding signs that read "Stop the vote count" and "Invalidate the election" blocked authorities in Seoul's Jamsil 7-dong district from removing two ballot boxes.