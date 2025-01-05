South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears

SEOUL: Thousands of South Korean protesters braved a snowstorm on Sunday (Jan 5) over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was still resisting arrest over a failed martial law bid less than 48 hours before the warrant expires.



Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with a bungled martial law decree and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers resisting arrest efforts.



On Saturday, thousands descended on his residence and major roads in Seoul a day after a failed arrest attempt – with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.



They were set to mass again Sunday despite bitter snow conditions hammering the capital overnight.



"Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we'll still be here," said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.



"I quit my job to come to protect our country and democracy," she said, adding that she had camped outside the residence overnight. "I live two hours away from here and going to the protests and going back home was too much."



Park Young-chul, in his 70s, said the snowstorm wouldn't deter him from showing up to back Yoon before the warrant expires at midnight on Monday.



"I went through war and minus 20 degrees in the snow to fight the commies. This snow is nothing. Our war is happening again," he told AFP.