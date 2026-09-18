South Korea's Lee rules out military involvement in Middle East conflict

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Friday (Sep 18) he would not deploy military assets to the Middle East in a way that could draw the country into conflict, but Seoul was reviewing whether to play a greater role in safeguarding navigation in the region.

South Korea has maintained a naval presence off the coast of Somalia in an anti-piracy mission, while resisting calls from US President Donald Trump to play a more active military role in supporting Washington over the war in Iran.

"There won't be deployment that would involve or enter war. I can tell you that very clearly," Lee said at a news conference. "We won't deploy military assets in any form to that end."

He added, however, that it "is also clear that we must do the minimum as other countries do to protect our commercial shipping and crude shipments, and also the safety of our people".

South Korea's government has been reviewing a possible military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, although the idea is proving unpopular domestically.

Trump has criticised Seoul for what he called insufficient support for the Iran war and scaled back major joint military drills by the two countries' armed forces this summer, a move that unsettled the US ally.

US INVESTMENT NEGOTIATIONS

Asked about progress in reaching an agreement with the United States on Seoul's US investment commitments under its trade deal with Washington, Lee said concern over the commercial viability of the package was the main sticking point.

Lee said there were elements that were difficult for Seoul to accept, but that the two sides were nearing an agreement.

South Korea committed last year to invest US$350 billion in US manufacturing in return for Washington lowering tariffs on Korean imports to 15 per cent.

Seoul this week postponed a parliamentary briefing on the investment plans, which is now expected to take place next week.