South Korea ruling party leader says Yoon will resign

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday (Dec 7) prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, but the leader of his own party said the president would eventually step down.

Yoon's People Power Party boycotted the impeachment vote, put forward by the main opposition Democratic Party, and the motion was scrapped after not enough lawmakers participated.

After the vote, however, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said the party had decided that Yoon would resign.

"The declaration of martial law was a clear and serious violation of the law," Han told reporters.

Han has a history of clashes with Yoon, however, and it was unclear if he was speaking for all PPP members. There was no word yet from Yoon on Han's comments.