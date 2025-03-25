Motorcyclist who disappeared into huge Seoul sinkhole found dead

SEOUL: A motorcyclist who fell into a massive sinkhole that opened on a Seoul street was found dead after around 17 hours, officials said on Tuesday (Mar 25).
The roughly 20m-wide, 20m-deep sinkhole appeared at an interception in the Myeongil-dong neighbourhood in eastern Seoul on Monday afternoon, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring a woman whose van was passing over the site, according to safety and emergency offices.
The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was found in cardiac arrest before noon on Tuesday, emergency officer Kim Chang-sup told a televised briefing. Kim later described the man’s status as dead but refused to disclose the exact cause of his death.
Kim said the man was found wearing a helmet and motorcycle boots. Rescue workers found his Japanese-made motorcycle and mobile phone before reaching his body. Kim said rescuers used excavators, shovels and other equipment to find him.
Kim said the injured woman did not fall into the sinkhole and she sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the sinkhole was under investigation.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited the site on Monday night and asked authorities to rescue the motorcyclist quickly and find out why the sinkhole happened to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.