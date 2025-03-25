Motorcyclist who disappeared into huge Seoul sinkhole found dead

SEOUL: A motorcyclist who fell into a massive sinkhole that opened on a Seoul street was found dead after around 17 hours, officials said on Tuesday (Mar 25).

The roughly 20m-wide, 20m-deep sinkhole appeared at an interception in the Myeongil-dong neighbourhood in eastern Seoul on Monday afternoon, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring a woman whose van was passing over the site, according to safety and emergency offices.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was found in cardiac arrest before noon on Tuesday, emergency officer Kim Chang-sup told a televised briefing. Kim later described the man’s status as dead but refused to disclose the exact cause of his death.