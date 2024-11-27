South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall, grounding flights

SEOUL: South Korea's capital was blanketed on Wednesday (Nov 27) by the heaviest November snowfall since records began over a century ago, with more than 200 flights cancelled or delayed due to the weather conditions.

Cooler air moving in from the northwest turned rain into snow overnight, leaving 18cm on the ground by 3pm (2pm Singapore time), marking the biggest fall since records started being kept in 1907, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

At least two people were reported killed in traffic accidents on highways east of the capital while falling debris from buildings and construction sites due to strong winds injured some pedestrians in Seoul, media reports said.

More than 200 flights were cancelled or delayed, most of them domestic as airports across the country experienced severe weather conditions, which also included strong wind, and at least 70 ferries serving islands were suspended.