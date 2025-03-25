Motorcyclist found dead in Seoul after plunging into giant sinkhole

SEOUL: One person has been killed after a massive sinkhole opened up in Seoul, the fire department said on Tuesday (Mar 25), with harrowing video footage showing the moment his vehicle was swallowed by the hole.

The vast hole opened up at an intersection in the southeast of the South Korean capital during the evening rush hour around 6.30pm on Monday.

Dashcam footage shared with AFP by a local lawmaker shows the hole appearing abruptly in the middle of a busy street, with a motorcycle being swallowed up instantly as a car narrowly escapes the same fate, sliding into the hole before somehow bouncing out.