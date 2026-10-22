South Korea's celebrity shark back in canal, prompting new rescue bid

SEOUL: A shark that became a viral sensation after getting stuck in a South Korean canal returned hours after being coaxed out, authorities said on Thursday (Oct 22), prompting another attempt to guide it back to the sea.

The shark - nicknamed Bukhangi by fans - was first spotted in the artificial waterway in the southeastern port city of Busan last month, with environmental activists linking its appearance to climate change.

Officials initially opted to wait for the shark to leave on its own, but took a more proactive approach amid growing concerns for its well-being.

Workers used nets fixed to floating pontoons late on Wednesday to guide the animal gradually, but it dived beneath a net and returned to the canal overnight, authorities said.

"The shark is now between the outer net and an inner net installed 30m to 40m ... further inside the canal," an oceans ministry official told AFP.

She said a fresh attempt began on Thursday morning, with authorities raising the outer net to allow Bukhangi to move from the canal.