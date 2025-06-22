South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

SEOUL: Asia's fourth largest economy South Korea is facing gruelling tariffs by US President Donald Trump, but its shipbuilding industry could prove a useful bargaining chip.



Already hit by sector levies on steel and car exports, Seoul is laser-focused on negotiations over a 25 per cent country-specific tariff that has been suspended until Jul 8.

WHY SHIPBUILDING?

In the 1970s, South Korea's military leader president Park Chung-hee accelerated the country's heavy industry, designating sectors such as steel and shipbuilding "strategically important" and rolling out state subsidies.



At the same time, POSCO was founded, now one of the world's largest steel producers, and conglomerate Hyundai built its shipyard in southeastern Ulsan, which started to grow rapidly.