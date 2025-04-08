South Korea to hold snap presidential election on Jun 3

SEOUL: South Korea's government has approved Jun 3 as the date for a snap presidential election, following the removal from office of Yoon Suk Yeol last week over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

The cabinet agreed on the date on Tuesday (Apr 8) after discussions with the National Election Commission since it needed to approve a public holiday for the election.

Yoon was removed by the Constitutional Court for violating his official duty by issuing the martial law decree on Dec 3 and mobilising troops in an attempt to halt parliamentary proceedings.

The law requires a new presidential election within 60 days if the position becomes vacant.

South Korea has faced months of political turmoil since Yoon stunned the country by declaring martial law, triggering his impeachment by parliament and the impeachment of acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Han's impeachment was later overturned by the Constitutional Court and he will continue in the role of acting president until the election.