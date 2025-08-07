South Korea special prosecutor seeks detention warrant for ex-first lady

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor appointed to investigate former first lady Kim Keon Hee over corruption charges submitted on Thursday (Aug 7) a request to the court to issue a warrant to detain her, the prosecution team said.

Kim and ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol are being investigated by two separate special prosecutors appointed after the former leader was ousted in April over his brief declaration of martial law.

Kim appeared for questioning on Wednesday at the office of the special prosecutor on charges that include stock fraud, bribery and illegal influence peddling. She apologised for causing concern but did not answer questions from reporters about the allegations against her.

The special prosecutor did not immediately provide more details about its warrant request.

Kim's lawyers have denied the allegations against her.