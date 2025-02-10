Child dies in South Korea after being stabbed at school

SEOUL: A child in South Korea died on Monday (Feb 10) after she was stabbed in an elementary school, local media reported.

Police were investigating the case in the city of Daejeon with a woman in her 40s as a suspect in the stabbing, local media quoted police as saying. The woman also had stab wounds. Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for information.

The child, a seven-year-old girl, was found in cardiac arrest with stab wounds in the neck and face, a local fire department official told Reuters.

Local media said the girl died after being transferred to hospital, and that the woman was a teacher at the school. The woman was hospitalised, the fire official said.

The Yonhap news agency said the woman later admitted to being responsible for the crime. She had taken a leave of absence while suffering from depression before returning to work late last year, according to Yonhap.