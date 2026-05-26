Starbucks sees sharp drop in Korean sales after 'Tank Day' marketing backlash

SEOUL: Starbucks Korea has suffered a "very significant" drop in sales after a marketing campaign that evoked a brutal 1980 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters triggered a public outcry, an official from the operator Shinsegae Group said on Tuesday (May 26).

The retailer, whose subsidiary E-Mart owns the coffee chain in South Korea, has faced mounting criticism over its "Tank Day" tumbler marketing campaign launched on the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Uprising, when the military government deployed troops and tanks to suppress pro-democracy demonstrations.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin made a public apology and asked people not to take out any anger on Starbucks Korea employees and frontline staff.

"I take it very seriously that Starbucks Korea's inappropriate marketing hurt and angered many people," Chung said. "I will take all responsibility for the incident."

Hundreds of people are estimated to have died ⁠or gone missing when the military dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan cracked down on the protests in Gwangju. Many details remain ​unconfirmed, including who gave the order to open fire.

Shares in Shinsegae fell as much as 2.8 per cent in morning trade before reversing course to rise 1.7 per cent as of 0116 GMT, while E-Mart shares gained 2.3 per cent, compared with a 3.2 per cent rise in the benchmark KOSPI.

A Shinsegae official said sales had fallen sharply since the marketing controversy and an internal investigation was focused on whether there had been any premeditation or intentional wrongdoing by management or employees.

"While sales are not our main concern at the moment, we have seen a very significant drop," said the official.