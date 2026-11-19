SEOUL: South Korea cut Wi-Fi around exam halls and is offering US$75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sit their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday (Nov 19).

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centres.

As students were still taking the test on Thursday afternoon, South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered that Suneung papers from 2025 be kept for a cheating probe.

"The Ministry of Education shall maintain the current storage conditions of last year's (college entrance exam) papers until further notice," the PM's office said, adding that they are normally discarded after the following year's test.