SEOUL: South Korea cut Wi-Fi around exam halls and is offering US$75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sit their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday (Nov 19).

Known as the Suneung, the once-a-year, nine-hour-long exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating have driven authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors and sending random emergency alerts to detect any smartphones illegally smuggled into the exam centres.

"I came here with a heavy heart because of concerns over AI cheating," bespectacled Bang Min-ji, 18, told AFP as she prepared to enter the Yeouido Girls' High School in central Seoul on Thursday morning.

Anxious parents were seen hugging their daughters in the South Korean capital, where temperatures dropped below zero overnight.

The exam kicked off at 8.40am, with a nationwide mobile phone alert sounding 10 minutes earlier.

An AFP photographer saw a late-running student race into the high school after getting a ride in a police car.