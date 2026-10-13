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Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon
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East Asia

Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon

A male suspect has been arrested after a stabbing incident at a supermarket in South Korea's Incheon.

Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon

Police officers and firefighters arrive at the scene after a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Incheon on Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)

13 Oct 2026 02:23PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 02:41PM)
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SEOUL: Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Tuesday (Oct 13), with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.

Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea's main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

Police officers and firefighters arrive at the scene after a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Incheon on Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)

South Korea is generally considered a safe country, with a homicide rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics, well below the global average of about six per 100,000.  

The country has, however, seen a number of stabbing attacks in recent years.

In May 2025, a man stabbed three police officers, while three people were stabbed to death at a Seoul pizza restaurant that September.

More recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the southwestern city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison.

Source: Agencies/nh

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