Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon

SEOUL: Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Tuesday (Oct 13), with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.

Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea's main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.