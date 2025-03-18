South Korea tightens security for opposition leader over suspected plot: Report

SEOUL: South Korean police started on Tuesday (Mar 18) providing additional security for the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, after lawmakers had warned of a potential assassination plot targeting Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The move comes after the party had last week urged police to ramp up security for Lee after some of its lawmakers said they were tipped off about an assassination plot against him.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January last year, Lee was stabbed in the neck by a man who lunged at him with a knife after asking for his autograph.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to media reports.