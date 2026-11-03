South Korea, Türkiye agree to deepen nuclear energy, defence ties

SEOUL: South Korea and Türkiye agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy and defence, during a summit between their leaders on Tuesday (Nov 3) in Seoul.

Türkiye's visiting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference that the documents signed on nuclear energy, building on an earlier memorandum of understanding, "will take this cooperation even further".

The memorandum signed in November 2025 laid the groundwork for cooperation on Türkiye's planned nuclear power plant in Sinop, a project in which South Korean companies are seeking to participate.

The two sides agreed that "cooperation on Türkiye's Sinop nuclear power plant project has been progressing smoothly", South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung said.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday "on financing cooperation for nuclear power projects to proactively support South Korean companies' participation", he added.