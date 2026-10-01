CNA Explains: Why is South Korea angry with Ukraine over two North Korean POWs?

A diplomatic row has erupted between South Korea and Ukraine over the disclosure that two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) captured by Ukraine were transferred to Seoul.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed to the United Nations General Assembly on Sep 23 that Kyiv had transferred two soldiers to South Korea.

But Seoul accused Ukraine of breaching an understanding between the two countries that the transfer would remain confidential, saying the disclosure was made without sufficient prior consultation.

South Korea has demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine and summoned Ukraine’s acting ambassador to protest the disclosure. Kyiv has denied that any confidentiality agreement existed.

Why did South Korea want the transfer kept quiet, and could the dispute affect ties between Seoul and Kyiv?

What happened?

Ukraine announced in January 2025 that it had captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

They were the first North Korean soldiers Ukraine announced it had captured alive after Pyongyang deployed thousands of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy initially said Ukraine was prepared to hand them over to Pyongyang, if leader Kim Jong Un could arrange an exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia.

But human rights groups urged Zelenskyy not to repatriate the pair to North Korea, citing the risk of punishment there. The two soldiers subsequently expressed a desire to go to South Korea.

Seoul regards North Koreans as its own citizens and said earlier in June that it would accept any North Korean POWs who wish to go to the South.

South Korean lawmaker Youn Kun-young said the pair was transferred to South Korea in mid-September.

The dispute is not primarily over South Korea accepting the soldiers, but over Ukraine publicly revealing their transfer.