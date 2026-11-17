SEOUL: South Korea will tighten checks on students taking the high-stakes national university entrance exam this week to curb the risk of candidates concealing miniature cameras on their clothing, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Authorities will place stickers on the buttons of candidates' clothing during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, which approximately 550,000 students are expected to sit on Thursday, Han told a press conference.

The government has announced a series of measures to crack down on cheating using smart devices, following a scandal over AI-assisted cheating in the country's tax accountant exam.

A South Korean man who achieved the top score in the national exam for tax accountants confessed on Sunday that he had cheated using electronic devices and generative AI, raising public questions over the credibility of national exams.