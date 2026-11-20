SEOUL: South Korea cut Wi-Fi around exam halls and offered US$75,000 rewards to whistleblowers in an all-out battle against AI-assisted cheating as half a million students sat their gruelling college entrance exams on Thursday (Nov 19).

The annual nine-hour Suneung exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

But this year, fears of AI-assisted cheating drove authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors and sending random emergency alerts to detect smartphones smuggled into the exam centres.

As students took the test on Thursday, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered that Suneung papers from 2025 be kept "until further notice" for a cheating probe.

Earlier, anxious parents hugged their children in the South Korean capital, where temperatures dropped below zero overnight.

"I came here with a heavy heart because of concerns over AI cheating," Bang Min-ji, 18, told AFP as she prepared to enter the Yeouido Girls' High School in central Seoul.

An AFP photographer saw a late-running student race into the high school after getting a ride in a police car.

The exam kicked off at 8.40am (7.40am, Singapore time), with a nationwide mobile phone alert sounding 10 minutes beforehand.

Two more alarms rang out on smartphones between 2.30pm and 3 pm ahead of the test wrapping up at 5.40pm.

Students were told to turn up with just pencils. Erasers were provided by the test centres, as authorities tried to reduce the chances of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery.

Exam-takers were asked to avoid wearing clothes with buttons, with those who failed to comply having stickers placed over the fastenings to prevent the use of hidden cameras.