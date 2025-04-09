South Korea unveils US$2 billion emergency help for carmakers after Trump tariff blow

SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a US$2 billion emergency support package for its crucial export-focused carmakers, warning US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on the sector could be a "significant blow".

"Given that automobiles and auto parts are South Korea's top exports to the US, the decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on these items is expected to deliver a significant blow to our auto industry," the government said in a statement announcing the support measures.

Last week, Trump announced sweeping and punitive tariffs against the United States' biggest trading partners, the most severe of which are due to come into force on Wednesday.

Goods from South Korea are set to be taxed at 25 per cent.

Trump also imposed steep tariffs on foreign-made cars sold in the United States, raising concerns over the global economic outlook and leaving Asia's fourth-largest economy scrambling to respond.

After industry consultation, Seoul has decided to introduce "a set of industrial safety net measures centred on the most urgent demands", it said.

The government has also "pledged to take flexible action depending on the level of industry damage going forward".

South Korea's auto-related exports to the US totalled US$42.9 billion last year, according to officials.

Under the plan, the government will expand its low-cost financing programme for the auto industry by 2 trillion won (US$1.34 billion USD).

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, will also establish a one trillion won support programme for domestic auto firms in partnership with major financial institutions.