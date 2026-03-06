South Korea says in talks with US on possible relocation of weapons

SEOUL: South Korea's foreign minister said on Friday (Mar 6) that Seoul and Washington are in talks on possibly relocating weapons, as the war in Iran intensifies.

The war in the Middle East has dragged in global powers and upended the world's energy and transport sectors.

South Korea, a US security ally, hosts around 28,500 American troops and air defence assets, including Patriot missile interceptors, to deter the nuclear-armed North.

The operation of US forces in South Korea is "being closely coordinated between the military authorities of both countries", Seoul's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said at a parliamentary hearing.

Cho was responding to a question from a lawmaker about reports that the US moved weapons held by US Forces Korea before striking Iran and whether Seoul and Washington are discussing further possible relocations, including Patriot air defence systems.

He declined to go into further detail, claiming he is not in a position to comment on the specifics of the operations.

The minister said Washington had not sought Seoul's support for its military action against Iran.

Dismissing reports that the United States could run out of interceptors, President Donald Trump said the country's military has "a virtually unlimited supply".

North Korea, meanwhile, recently dashed hopes of a diplomatic thaw with South Korea, describing its latest overtures as "clumsy, deceptive farce and a poor work".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last month his country could "get along" with the United States if it accepted Pyongyang's status as a nuclear power.