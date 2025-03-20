South Korea, US wrap up annual military drills, stage joint river-crossing

YEONCHEON, South Korea: South Korea and the United States wrapped up on Thursday (Mar 20) 11 days of annual joint military drills known as Freedom Shield, which included staging a river-crossing exercise close to the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

The militaries of the two countries reaffirmed their alliance and strengthened their defensive posture during the drills, US Forces Korea and South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The river-crossing exercise, which was held in Yeoncheon, an area near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, involved about 600 troops, as well as 100 armoured vehicles and aircraft, according to South Korea's defence ministry.

"This training provided an opportunity for the brigade soldiers to experience the importance of the ROK-US alliance and maximise the interoperability of river-crossing equipment," Major Jung Byung-hyuk of the South Korean army said after the river-crossing exercise.