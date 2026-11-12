'Don't buy too much': Viral South Korean scarf vendor sells out online after crowds overwhelm Seoul stall
The vendor, nicknamed "Scarf Uncle", has attracted huge crowds to Seoul's Namdaemun Market with his humorous attempts to discourage customers from spending money.
SINGAPORE: A South Korean scarf seller who became an internet sensation for telling customers not to buy his products has sold out his wares after opening an online shop.
Known as the "Namdaemun Scarf Ajeossi” or “Namdaemun Scarf Uncle", the merchant has become an unlikely celebrity through videos of his humorous exchanges with customers, particularly middle-aged women, telling them not overspend and not to buy his scarves.
His online store Namdaemun Dadaguri, hosted on South Korean Naver Smart Store platform, recorded over 150,000 cumulative visits as of Thursday morning (Nov 12), including more than 85,700 on that date alone, according to Korean media reports. All products listed for sale had sold out.
Customers could buy six scarves for 10,000 won (US$7.50), with an additional delivery charge of 3,000 won.
Unlike at his physical stall at Seoul's historic Namdaemun Market, online customers cannot choose their scarves. Instead, the seller selects six designs and sends them to buyers.
His product listing also carries a warning against excessive spending, echoing the sales approach that made him famous.
The vendor said he decided to launch the online shop after receiving numerous requests from customers, as the crowds at his stall had become increasingly difficult to manage.
WHO IS "SCARF UNCLE"?
The Namdaemun Scarf Uncle, whom fans have also nicknamed Scarfrio in a combination of scarf and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has not publicly disclosed his real name.
His popularity began growing in late October when videos showing his unconventional sales tactics started circulating widely on social media.
Instead of persuading shoppers to buy his scarves, he playfully discourages them from spending, saying, "It doesn’t suit you. Don’t buy it”.
He would also tell customers that they are wasting their money: “Why buy something you won't even use?”
He has also teased customers about spending too long choosing scarves and encouraged them to browse without making purchases, according to local media reports.
His remarks, delivered with humour and an unfiltered manner, have helped videos of his interactions attract millions of views.
The attention soon translated into crowds at his stall, with shoppers travelling from other parts of South Korea to see him in person, purchase scarves and take photographs.
Fans have also praised his looks, adding to the attention surrounding the vendor.
His popularity has even attracted celebrities, with some visiting his stall to pose for photographs with him.
Meanwhile broadcaster Jang Seong-kyu also expressed his admiration, describing him as "the guy I envy most these days", according to Maeil Business Newspaper.
CROWDS PROMPT TEMPORARY CLOSURES
The sudden attention however has also caused problems for the merchant and neighbouring businesses at Namdaemun Market, South Korea’s oldest and largest traditional market.
As visitors crowd the surrounding walkways, concerns arose over safety and access to nearby stalls.
Police were called to the market on Nov 4, and the businessman temporarily closed his shop the following day for safety checks, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.
Private security personnel were subsequently deployed to manage the crowds.
The shop has since closed temporarily on several occasions as fans continued to gather, with police also dispersing visitors outside the stall.
According to The Korea Herald, the shop closed again around 11.30am on Wednesday and remained shut that afternoon.
Some neighbouring traders have welcomed the additional visitors, but others have complained that crowds obstruct access to their businesses.
The seller has also stopped publicising his operating hours and apologised to nearby merchants for the disruption, The Guardian reported.
Despite the attention, the merchant has continued to discourage unnecessary spending, even when it comes to financial support from his online followers.
He recently announced that he would temporarily suspend Super Thanks, a YouTube feature that allows viewers to make paid contributions to creators.
"I still feel a little uncomfortable and cautious about receiving support," he said, according to Maeil Business Newspaper.