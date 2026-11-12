'Don't buy too much': Viral South Korean scarf vendor sells out online after crowds overwhelm Seoul stall

SINGAPORE: A South Korean scarf seller who became an internet sensation for telling customers not to buy his products has sold out his wares after opening an online shop.

Known as the "Namdaemun Scarf Ajeossi” or “Namdaemun Scarf Uncle", the merchant has become an unlikely celebrity through videos of his humorous exchanges with customers, particularly middle-aged women, telling them not overspend and not to buy his scarves.

His online store Namdaemun Dadaguri, hosted on South Korean Naver Smart Store platform, recorded over 150,000 cumulative visits as of Thursday morning (Nov 12), including more than 85,700 on that date alone, according to Korean media reports. All products listed for sale had sold out.

Customers could buy six scarves for 10,000 won (US$7.50), with an additional delivery charge of 3,000 won.

Unlike at his physical stall at Seoul's historic Namdaemun Market, online customers cannot choose their scarves. Instead, the seller selects six designs and sends them to buyers.

His product listing also carries a warning against excessive spending, echoing the sales approach that made him famous.

The vendor said he decided to launch the online shop after receiving numerous requests from customers, as the crowds at his stall had become increasingly difficult to manage.