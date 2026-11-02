South Korea’s president vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Monday (Nov 2) to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to boost the country's economic growth potential, in an address to parliament seeking approval for next year's budget.

"We will invest 21.3 trillion won (US$15.97 billion), nearly twice this year’s amount, in AI and the three megaprojects of semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centres," Lee said.

His administration proposed in September increasing government spending by a record 12.8 per cent next year to 820.9 trillion won aiming to strengthen South Korea’s technological edge as global competition over AI intensifies.

South Korea’s economy has been heavily boosted by demand for advanced chips used in AI, lifting exports and the earnings of memory chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter on chip exports and investment. From January to October, exports totalled US$930 billion, on track to exceed US$1 trillion this year and make South Korea the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone after the United States, China and Germany.