SEOUL: South Korea's Air Force scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday (Nov 24) and the government issued a "preemptive" warning to take shelter for residents of an island after Russian military planes briefly entered the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

South Korea's military had tracked "multiple" Russian aircraft as they made the approach and were "on the verge" of entering the airspace over Ulleung island off the east coast, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Airspace intrusion was anticipated, therefore in order to protect the safety of our people, we issued a warning preemptively," Jang Do-young told a briefing.

There was no intrusion of South Korea's airspace by the Russian aircraft in the end, the military said.

The defence ministry will summon the Russian military attache later on Tuesday to "lodge a stern protest," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said.

The Russian embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An ADIZ is an area set by countries to help identify and respond to any aircraft that may be approaching their airspace.

Russian aircraft have entered South Korea's ADIZ several times in recent months as Moscow does not recognise the designation, but the civil defence warning telling residents to urgently take shelter was rare.

A civil defence warning issued earlier by the Safety Ministry in coordination with the military advised residents of Ulleung island to take shelter due to "airspace intrusion" by Russian aircraft. It was lifted three minutes later.

Jang, the military spokesperson, said the aircraft came "very close" to the airspace above Ulleung island.

South Korean fighter jets conducted "tactical manoeuvres" to prevent any incident, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

A separate warning was issued in error by the area's provincial government that an aircraft suspected to be North Korean had entered the area, before it was withdrawn.