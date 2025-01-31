South Korea watchdog to question DeepSeek over user data

SEOUL: South Korea will ask Chinese startup DeepSeek how it manages users' personal information, Seoul's data watchdog said on Friday (Jan 31), after the company launched its powerful new AI chatbot this week.

DeepSeek claims its R1 chatbot matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the investments made by American companies.

The news sparked a rout in tech titans – Nvidia dived 17 per cent Monday – and raised questions about the hundreds of billions of dollars invested in AI in recent years.

"We intend to submit our request in writing as early as Friday to obtain information about how DeepSeek handles personal data," an official from South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission told AFP, without giving further details.

Other countries have also raised questions about DeepSeek's AI chatbot.