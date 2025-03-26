Logo
East Asia

Death toll in South Korea wildfires rises to 16
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a house that has been engulfed in a wildfire in Uiseong, South Korea, Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: Yonhap/Yoon Gwan-shick via AP)

26 Mar 2025 07:11AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2025 07:20AM)
SEOUL: At least 16 people have died as multiple wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region.

Deadly wildfires spread across South Korea's southeastern region on Tuesday (Mar 25), forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes and razing neighbourhoods, with authorities transferring hundreds of inmates from prisons.

As of 5am on Wednesday, 12 people had died in a wildfire starting from Uiseong county, while four other deaths were linked to another fire from Sancheong county, according to the Safety Ministry.

The Uiseong fire, only 68 per cent contained and exacerbated by strong winds, shows "unimaginable" scale and speed, said Lee Byung-doo, a forest disaster expert at the National Institute of Forest Science.

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to deploy firefighting helicopters and ground personnel to battle the fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather.

A Korea Forest Service helicopter dumps fire retardant on a wildfire in Sancheong, South Korea, Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: Yonhap/Kim Dong-min via AP)

Dry conditions are expected to persist in the wildfire-hit region on Wednesday, the safety ministry said.

Climate change is projected to make wildfires more frequent, Lee said, as wildfires that ravaged part of Los Angeles in January and a recent wildfire in northeast Japan are still relatively rare.

"We have to admit large-scale wildfires are going to increase and prepare more resources and manpower," he told a local television station.

The casualties included four people who were trying to escape the fire but their vehicle was overturned. Three died and one was injured, Yonhap news agency reported.

The blazes that broke out on Saturday in Uiseong are yet to be contained, gutting ancient temples and destroying homes.

The government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones, and said the fires had damaged more than 15,000 hectares.

Source: Reuters/mi

