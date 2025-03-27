South Korea battles worst wildfires as death toll hits 26

ANDONG: Wildfires raging in South Korea doubled in size on Thursday (Mar 27) from a day earlier, as authorities called the blazes the country's worst natural fire disaster, with at least 26 people killed and historic temples incinerated.

More than 33,000 hectares have been charred or are still burning in the largest of the fires that began in the central Uiseong county, making it the biggest single forest fire in South Korea's history. The previous record was 24,000 hectares in a March 2000 fire.

"We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous casualties because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires," Acting President Han Duck-soo told a government response meeting.

Most of the fatalities were local residents but at least three firefighters were killed. A firefighting helicopter pilot also died when his aircraft crashed in a mountain area, officials said.