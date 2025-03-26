Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

In pictures: Devastating scenes as South Korea wildfires rage on
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

In pictures: Devastating scenes as South Korea wildfires rage on

The inferno has destroyed the historic Gounsa Temple and is bearing down on two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Andong city.

In pictures: Devastating scenes as South Korea wildfires rage on

Thousands of firefighters in South Korea are battling one of the country’s worst wildfire outbreaks in decades. Hundreds of structures have been reduced to rubble including a historic temple, with other landmark sites in danger. (Photos: AFP, AP)

26 Mar 2025 02:57PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2025 03:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wind-driven wildfires continued to rage in South Korea for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (Mar 26), ravaging its southern regions and forcing at least 27,000 people from their homes. 

At least 18 people have been killed since the blazes broke out last Friday, with more than 200 structures destroyed including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.

The government has raised the crisis alert to its highest level and declared a "full-scale national response" in a bid to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.

UNPRECEDENTED DAMAGE

The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighbourhoods, shuttered schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons.

"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," said Acting President Han Duck-soo, adding that the US military in South Korea was also assisting.

At least 17,398 hectares have been charred, with the fire in Uiseong county alone accounting for 87 per cent of the total. The other affected areas were the cities of Andong and Ulsan, and Sancheong county. 

The major fire in Uiseong was reportedly caused by a person tending to a family grave who accidentally ignited the blaze.

A Korea Forest Service helicopter dumps fire retardant on a wildfire in Sancheong, South Korea on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AP/Yonhap/Kim Dong-min)
Houses catch fire as a wildfire devastates the area in Uiseong, South Korea on Mar 24, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap)
Smoke rises from a mountain in Andong, South Korea, Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AP/Yonhap/Kim Doo-hoon)
Smoke and flames rise from a wildfire in Andong, South Korea, Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap)

UNESCO SITES AT RISK

The Uiseong fires that broke out on Saturday were also threatening two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Andong city - Hahoe Folk Village and the Byeongsan Confucian Academy. 

Fire retardants were sprayed on the structures to protect them while the thatched roofs of the houses were doused in water. 

The folk village, founded around the 14th to 15th centuries, is a popular tourist destination 

Huge plumes of smoke turned the sky over the village grey on Wednesday, with fire trucks and police cars lined up at the edges of the historic site.

A man sprays water onto a thatched roof for the approaching wildfire in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
An old lady is carried by her neighbour as they evacuate from their homes due to the approaching wildfire in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
Residents evacuate as the wildfire approaches in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Cbiba)
Firefighters gather ahead of the approaching wildfire in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

HISTORIC TEMPLE RAZED

The blaze in Uiseong also destroyed Gounsa Temple, reducing much of it to ember and rubble. 

Temple workers on Tuesday had attempted to move valuable artefacts and protect statues as the fire approached. 

A giant gilded Buddha statue that was too large to transport had been carefully covered in fire retardant blankets. Some treasures were successfully whisked away, including a stone Buddha statue. 

Hours later, the Korea Heritage Service confirmed that the temple had been burnt down. 

"It is very heartbreaking and painful to see the precious temples that are over a thousand years old being lost," monk Deung-woon told AFP.

An official wraps a Buddha statue with a fire-retardant blanket to protect it from a wildfire, at Gounsa temple in Uiseong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Minwoo Park)
Buddhist monks remove flammable materials around the buildings during preparations for the possibility of a wildfire advancing towards Gounsa Temple in Uiseong on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
A monk looks at a cracked temple bell remaining after most of the buildings were burned to the ground in a wildfire at Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, on Mar 26, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
Embers remain among the debris after most of the buildings were burned to the ground in a wildfire at Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, on Mar 26, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

EVACUATIONS

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate. 

Those sheltering in the gym of Sinsung Elementary School told AFP that the fire had hit their villages so quickly that they did not have time to take anything with them as they fled.

"The wind was so strong," said Kwon So-han, a 79-year-old resident in Andong.

"The fire came from the mountain and fell on my house. Those who haven't experienced it won't know. I could only bring my body."

Acting President Han said more people were being moved to temporary shelters and the government was also working to provide emergency relief and financial support.

Evacuees shelter at the gymnasium of Sinsung Elementary School in Andong, South Korea on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
People evacuated from their homes due to the approaching wildfire shelter at the gymnasium of Sinsung Elementary School in Andong, South Korea on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)
Evacuees receive kimbap, a Korean seaweed rice roll, as they shelter at the gymnasium of Sinsung Elementary School in Andong, South Korea, on Mar 25, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Related:

Source: Agencies/dc(zl)

Related Topics

South Korea wildfire
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement