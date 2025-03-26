In pictures: Devastating scenes as South Korea wildfires rage on

Wind-driven wildfires continued to rage in South Korea for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (Mar 26), ravaging its southern regions and forcing at least 27,000 people from their homes.

At least 18 people have been killed since the blazes broke out last Friday, with more than 200 structures destroyed including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.

The government has raised the crisis alert to its highest level and declared a "full-scale national response" in a bid to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.

UNPRECEDENTED DAMAGE

The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighbourhoods, shuttered schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons.

"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," said Acting President Han Duck-soo, adding that the US military in South Korea was also assisting.

At least 17,398 hectares have been charred, with the fire in Uiseong county alone accounting for 87 per cent of the total. The other affected areas were the cities of Andong and Ulsan, and Sancheong county.

The major fire in Uiseong was reportedly caused by a person tending to a family grave who accidentally ignited the blaze.