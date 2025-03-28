South Korea hopes to use break in weather to contain deadly wildfires

ANDONG: Light rain offered some relief to South Korean authorities tackling the country's worst wildfires on record, with exhausted firefighters making another push on Friday (Mar 28) to contain blazes stretching 70km.

At least 28 people have died and more than 45,000 hectares of largely forest land in the country's southeast have been charred or are burning, as strong winds have driven blazes from central Uiseong county to coastal regions over the past week.

Uiseong reported fires had been put out in 95 per cent of the area as of early Friday, and flames in 85 per cent of the neighbouring Andong city, which is home to UNESCO World Heritage sites, have been doused, according to the Korea Forest Service.