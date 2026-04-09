Escaped wolf forces school closure in South Korea

SEOUL: A wolf that escaped from a zoo in South Korea remained at large on Thursday (Apr 9), authorities said, prompting a local school to close over safety concerns as the search continued.

The male wolf - born in 2024 and weighing about 30kg - escaped from a zoo at a theme park in Daejeon, about 150km south of Seoul, on Wednesday, triggering a wide search in surrounding areas.

It remained at large on Thursday, authorities said, with a nearby school closing for safety.

"Daejeon Sanseong Elementary School is closed today following the escape of a wolf from a zoo yesterday," a spokesperson for the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education told AFP.

More than 300 people - including firefighters, police officers and military troops - are taking part in the search operation, an official from the Daejeon Fire Headquarters said.